Visitor industry raises more than $42,000 for Maui scholarships

Visitor Industry Raises Over $42,000 for Maui Scholarships. Pictured here: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Golf Team 2023. PC: Pacific Dream Photography

The 26th Annual Excellence in Education Golf Tournament presented by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits took place this past Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at the Kāʻanapali Golf Course. Through this tournament, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association raised over $42,000 for Maui’s students pursuing the hospitality industry.

This year, applicants directly impacted by the Lahaina and Kula wildfire disasters will be given priority in all three scholarship programs: The Academy of Hospitality & Tourism Academies at Baldwin, Lahainaluna and Maui High School, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts and Hospitality & Tourism Programs, and the MHLA Member Scholarship Program.

“The visitor industry of Maui is dedicated to providing our next generation with support and opportunities to lead here in Maui,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of MHLA. “It’s always rewarding to give back to our communities and fulfill the needs of our youth.”

Sponsors of this year’s fundraiser included the Title Sponsor, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Platinum Sponsors, Waste Pro Hawaii, AMP Restaurants, The Westin Maui, and Southwest Airlines; Our Gold Team Sponsors, Andaz Maui, First Hawaiian Bank, Enterprise, Hyatt Regency Maui, Grand Wailea, Wailea Beach Resort, Harmer Communications, Rider Levett Bucknall, Maui Plumbing, Johnson Controls, Kitagawa’s Towing & Transport, Premier Restoration, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Aina Lani Pacific, Spectrum, and Marriott Vacation Club.

This year’s top finishing team was the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Team Hoku. For a full list of top tournament winners, visit the MHLA website here.