CNHA to host Debris Removal Informational Meeting Nov. 16 for Lahaina residents

November 15, 2023, 8:16 AM HST
Native Hawaiian Convention 2023. PC: Wendy Osher (11.14.23)

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement invites Lahaina residents to participate in a discussion on a Debris Removal Program, happening Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The meeting features presentations by Maui County, the US Army Corps of Engineers and CNHA representatives.

Sponsored Content

