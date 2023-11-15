CNHA to host Debris Removal Informational Meeting Nov. 16 for Lahaina residents

Native Hawaiian Convention 2023. PC: Wendy Osher (11.14.23)

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement invites Lahaina residents to participate in a discussion on a Debris Removal Program, happening Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The meeting features presentations by Maui County, the US Army Corps of Engineers and CNHA representatives.