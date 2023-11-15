Day 2: Native Hawaiian Convention























Today marks Day Two of the 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention, taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The four-day event was moved to Maui this year to uplift its voices and people following the Aug. 8 wildfires.

While the convention continues to delve into timely and relevant discussions around culture, economic development, education, housing, health, tourism, and community development, there is a special focus on Maui, its people, its history, and the future that it seeks.

To further support the Maui community, the convention features a large marketplace emphasizing Maui-made products. Thereʻs also a job fair for Maui residents seeking employment.

A full schedule of events is posted HERE.

Agenda for TODAY includes the following: