Kōkua for Maui program announces upcoming events, spotlights Maui vendors
Organizers of the Kōkua for Maui program announced the upcoming shopping and craft fair events, inviting the public to extend their aloha to Maui businesses impacted by the devastating August wildfires.
In collaboration with the County of Maui, the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu, County of Hawaiʻi, County of Kauaʻi, and various community partners, the program aims to provide essential support to Maui’s people and businesses as they continue their journey to recovery.
These upcoming shopping events include:
- Kōkua for Maui at the Hilo Farmers Market (Nov. 18): Hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi and the Hilo Farmers Market, Maui small businesses will offer a touch of Maui on Hawaiʻi Island.
- Kōkua for Maui at the Neal Blaisdell Center (Nov. 19): A collaborative event with the City and County of Honolulu and community partners, featuring Maui-based vendors and their products.
- Kōkua for Maui at the Royal Hawaiian Center (Nov. 20-21): Bringing Maui’s entrepreneurs to showcase their products, art, and more, allowing visitors to support and show aloha for Maui and its businesses.
- Small Business Saturday Craft Fair featuring Kaua‘i Made and Made in Maui (Nov. 25): Held at Kukui Grove Center on Kaua‘i, this event will showcase Kaua‘i and Maui vendors offering a diverse range of products, services, and attractions in an effort to boost local business.
For event details and updates on the Kōkua for Maui program visit MauiNuiFirst.com. Refer to the list of participating vendors below. Lahaina businesses are indicated by an (*). This list is subject to change.
The recent Maui wildfires have left a lasting impact on the local business community, with some establishments facing complete loss and others navigating significant financial challenges. Here are some of the personal accounts of resilience from business owners who are confronting the aftermath:
U‘i Kahue of Maui Grown 808, LLP reflects on the profound impact, saying, “We experienced a significant loss, with our home office, storage, housing facility, certified Nursery, and Plumeria Orchard all succumbing to the Lahaina fire. The financial toll has been ongoing since Aug. 8, affecting our regular income.”
Melanie Scott of Maui Swan Designs reflects on the challenges she’s facing, stating, “My income plummeted by 70%, primarily from sales at hotels, craft fairs, and weekly luau events. And, we continue to struggle to pay the rent.”
Robert Loera of Maui Toy Works sheds light on the rebuilding process, saying, “The flames engulfed our main store at Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, taking not only the physical structure but also most of our beloved stock. Focused on rebuilding, we are currently relying on community events and online sales for support.”
Sutee Nitakorn, owner of YO MAUI in the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, one of the shelters for families affected by the fire, understands the impact firsthand. “Like many businesses in this area, we rely on visitors and locals for our sales. The wildfire brought tough times; we had to close for three months. After reopening earlier this month, business has been slow. To adapt, we’ve put more effort into selling our aloha-themed apparel online at yomaui.com.”
Amy Pease of Team Dream LLC / Young Living Essential Oils in Lahaina shares the broader impact on her business, saying, “Hundreds of my customers have been directly impacted or displaced due to the wildfire, and I can no longer offer in-person or vendor events. The resulting revenue losses have profoundly affected both my business and my family.”
“We encourage everyone to come out and support Maui’s businesses,” urged Luana Mahi, Director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. “Here in Hawaiʻi, we value showing aloha to one another. By choosing to support local entrepreneurs, you contribute not only to our island’s economic recovery, but also to the resilience and spirit of our community, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected.”
The Kōkua for Maui program is supported by the County of Maui, State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu, County of Hawaiʻi, County of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, LahainaTown Action Committee, and Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua.
MauiNuiFirst.com is an online directory created by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development to celebrate and support the diverse businesses, products, services, and activities that make “Maui Nui” no ka oi. Serving as a vital resource for both businesses and consumers alike, it plays a pivotal role in nurturing a strong, interconnected community.
