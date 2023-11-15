Kōkua for Maui program announces upcoming events, spotlights Maui vendors

Sutee Nitakorn, former Kāʻanapali Golf Resort golf professional turned YO MAUI owner, opened his store a year ago. Amid the wildfire impact, business has been slower than usual. Alongside aloha-themed apparel, his YO MAUI Golf Studio features a popular golf simulator, enjoyed by both residents and visitors. Photo credit: YO MAUI

Organizers of the Kōkua for Maui program announced the upcoming shopping and craft fair events, inviting the public to extend their aloha to Maui businesses impacted by the devastating August wildfires.

In collaboration with the County of Maui, the State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu, County of Hawaiʻi, County of Kauaʻi, and various community partners, the program aims to provide essential support to Maui’s people and businesses as they continue their journey to recovery.

Artist Kristina Mekdeci of Maui Hali‘a will be one of the many Maui businesses participating in the Kōkua for Maui promotion. “I used to work at the Pioneer Inn, was an art teacher at Lahainaluna High School and spent many hours surfing the Puamana, the Harbor and Break-wall. The only thing I could to do to heal from this tragedy was to paint. My healing process resulted in four new paintings dedicated to Lahaina.” Pictured: Mekdeci with frequent buyer Michael Husmann

These upcoming shopping events include:

Kōkua for Maui at the Hilo Farmers Market (Nov. 18): Hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi and the Hilo Farmers Market, Maui small businesses will offer a touch of Maui on Hawaiʻi Island.

Kōkua for Maui at the Neal Blaisdell Center (Nov. 19): A collaborative event with the City and County of Honolulu and community partners, featuring Maui-based vendors and their products.

A collaborative event with the City and County of Honolulu and community partners, featuring Maui-based vendors and their products. Kōkua for Maui at the Royal Hawaiian Center (Nov. 20-21): Bringing Maui’s entrepreneurs to showcase their products, art, and more, allowing visitors to support and show aloha for Maui and its businesses.

Bringing Maui’s entrepreneurs to showcase their products, art, and more, allowing visitors to support and show aloha for Maui and its businesses. Small Business Saturday Craft Fair featuring Kaua‘i Made and Made in Maui (Nov. 25): Held at Kukui Grove Center on Kaua‘i, this event will showcase Kaua‘i and Maui vendors offering a diverse range of products, services, and attractions in an effort to boost local business.

For event details and updates on the Kōkua for Maui program visit MauiNuiFirst.com. Refer to the list of participating vendors below. Lahaina businesses are indicated by an (*). This list is subject to change.

The recent Maui wildfires have left a lasting impact on the local business community, with some establishments facing complete loss and others navigating significant financial challenges. Here are some of the personal accounts of resilience from business owners who are confronting the aftermath:

U‘i Kahue of Maui Grown 808, LLP reflects on the profound impact, saying, “We experienced a significant loss, with our home office, storage, housing facility, certified Nursery, and Plumeria Orchard all succumbing to the Lahaina fire. The financial toll has been ongoing since Aug. 8, affecting our regular income.”

Melanie Scott of Maui Swan Designs reflects on the challenges she’s facing, stating, “My income plummeted by 70%, primarily from sales at hotels, craft fairs, and weekly luau events. And, we continue to struggle to pay the rent.”

The Maui Toy Works store had long been the go-to destination for those seeking smiles, laughter, and a dash of whimsy in Lahaina. After their store burned down on Aug. 8, owners Robert Loera and Barbara Skaggs (pictured with family) now begin the long process of rebuilding. Photo credit: Shanna Crigger

Robert Loera of Maui Toy Works sheds light on the rebuilding process, saying, “The flames engulfed our main store at Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, taking not only the physical structure but also most of our beloved stock. Focused on rebuilding, we are currently relying on community events and online sales for support.”

Sutee Nitakorn, owner of YO MAUI in the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, one of the shelters for families affected by the fire, understands the impact firsthand. “Like many businesses in this area, we rely on visitors and locals for our sales. The wildfire brought tough times; we had to close for three months. After reopening earlier this month, business has been slow. To adapt, we’ve put more effort into selling our aloha-themed apparel online at yomaui.com.”

Amy Pease of Team Dream LLC / Young Living Essential Oils in Lahaina shares the broader impact on her business, saying, “Hundreds of my customers have been directly impacted or displaced due to the wildfire, and I can no longer offer in-person or vendor events. The resulting revenue losses have profoundly affected both my business and my family.”

“We encourage everyone to come out and support Maui’s businesses,” urged Luana Mahi, Director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. “Here in Hawaiʻi, we value showing aloha to one another. By choosing to support local entrepreneurs, you contribute not only to our island’s economic recovery, but also to the resilience and spirit of our community, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected.”

The Kōkua for Maui program is supported by the County of Maui, State of Hawaiʻi, City and County of Honolulu, County of Hawaiʻi, County of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, LahainaTown Action Committee, and Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua.

MauiNuiFirst.com is an online directory created by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development to celebrate and support the diverse businesses, products, services, and activities that make “Maui Nui” no ka oi. Serving as a vital resource for both businesses and consumers alike, it plays a pivotal role in nurturing a strong, interconnected community.

OʻAHU EVENT VENDORS INCLUDE:

Ahlianas 808 Artistry *

Aloha ‘Aina Adaptogenics

AlohaBrite

Alohi Maui

ALPHA MAUI

Art 4 All People *

Art Project Paia

Burke & Burke Fine Jewelry & Gifts

Cheena’s Snack Shop *

Convyk

Cookie lab CXL

Da Beehive & Maui Honeybee Sanctuary

DS Clayworks

Endless Tropical LLC

FAM Hawaii

FRIENDS & FAIRE

Gabriel’s Ohana LLC

Gallery Rafael *

Goddess Glow

Haleakala Supah Shots

Hawaii Gift and Craft

Heidi Hawaii *

HI Darling Shop

HI FAMILY

HiwaHiwa Inspirationz

Hoku Ili Kinis

humBOWbarks Pet Wear

ʻŌlelo Aku ʻŌlelo Mai

Indigo Handloom Inc. *

Inez Designs Maui

John Oleary Photography *

Kahele Maui & Maui Cocktail Kits

KIMO The Flying Octopus

Ladini Hawaii *

Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Lokelani Burlap

Lokelani Essentials

Mahealani’s Banana Bread

Makana Hawaii Beachwear *

Malani and Lehua Jewelry

Maluhia Collective

Matsumoto Studio

Maui Excellent LLC

Maui Export Co. dba Jill Painter

Maui Girl

Maui Glass Shapers

Maui Grown 808, LLP *

Maui Hali‘a by Kristina Mekdeci

Maui Majesty

Maui on Metal *

Maui Pineapple Store *

Maui Staging Group Inc *

Maui Swan Designs

Maui Toy Works *

Mele Ukulele

Melissa Campos LLC

Mise Kimono

Mystic of the Rainbow *

Nani Shells Hawaii *

Napili Flo Farm

Nene’s Living Food

Ocean Jazz Maui

Paint Aloha

Pauwela Beverage Company

Pesh LLC *

Premium HI Coffees

Pride Ink Tattoo

Protea Pods

Pulelehua Apparel LLC

Rare Breed Apparel x Honeygirl’s World Shop

Rebecca Krannichfeld Art *

Sabado Studio Gallery LLC

Shaka Apparel

Story of Hawaii Museum Exhibit & Gallery

Sugarcane Dane

TATI HAWAII *

Team Dream LLC / Young Living Essential Oils *

The Aloha Garden of Maui

The Sun Spot

Trend Clothing 808

Tricia Calvert Designs *

Tru tempeh

Unconquered Hawaii *

Wailea Notes

Water Element Creations

Watercolors by Calen

West Maui Sports and Fishing Supply *

Whitmore Artist

YO MAUI *

HILO EVENT VENDORS INCLUDE: