Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east and some exposed north facing shores will remain elevated and rough at the High Surf Advisory level through Thursday. As the trade wind generated seas decline on Friday, a northeast swell will linger and likely keep east shore surf just below the advisory level. A downward trend is due over the weekend as the local winds shift out of the south and the northeast swell lowers.
A tiny, long-period north-northwest swell will move through this weekend. A more significant event is likely Sunday night through early next week due to a large, medium-period north-northwest swell from a nearby source. Advisory level surf is expected, with warning level conditions possible. A larger northwest swell will be possible late next week.
An out of season south swell will build on Friday, peak during the weekend, then decline early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com