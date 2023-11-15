Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 02:11 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:49 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:47 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east and some exposed north facing shores will remain elevated and rough at the High Surf Advisory level through Thursday. As the trade wind generated seas decline on Friday, a northeast swell will linger and likely keep east shore surf just below the advisory level. A downward trend is due over the weekend as the local winds shift out of the south and the northeast swell lowers.

A tiny, long-period north-northwest swell will move through this weekend. A more significant event is likely Sunday night through early next week due to a large, medium-period north-northwest swell from a nearby source. Advisory level surf is expected, with warning level conditions possible. A larger northwest swell will be possible late next week.

An out of season south swell will build on Friday, peak during the weekend, then decline early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.