Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings to launch Upcountry

Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting. PC: County of Maui

Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will launch Upcountry this week for Kula residents impacted by the August wildfires.

The first meeting takes place on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Kula Elementary School cafeteria. The meetings continue at 6 p.m. every Thursday in November and December as debris cleanup progresses, with the exception of holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023.

The Kula Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will cover progress, schedule and common community questions. Kathy Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health for the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, will be in attendance at this weekʻs meeting. Representatives from the county, state and federal agencies will be available after the meeting to answer questions and offer informational materials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings will be live-streamed and archived on the County of Maui Facebook page.

Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings for Lahaina residents began last week and will be held weekly at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings at Lahaina Civic Center continue Wednesday nights at 5:30 through November. PC: County of Maui