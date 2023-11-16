KWC Management Closes Acquisition of Montage Kapalua Bay

Montage Kapalua Bay. Architectural-Aerial.

KWC Management, LLC, the hospitality investment management company of Kemmons Wilson Companies, today announced its acquisition of Montage Kapalua Bay.

“Since first visiting Hawai‘i in the early 1980s, we have held a profound respect for the islands, their culture and people, and we have grown only more intrigued through the process of making Montage Kapalua Bay part of our portfolio,” said Webb Wilson, CEO of KWC Management.

“In light of the current tragedy, we grieve for the people of Maui,” said Wilson. “We intend to find ways to be involved in caring for the displaced residents and community of West Maui. Under our ownership, the resort will continue to offer programming that enlightens guests on Hawaiian cultural practices and history and benefits their personal wellness and renewal.”

Located at the edge of Namalu Bay, Montage Kapalua Bay is situated on 24 acres. The cliffside resort welcomes travelers with 146 residential-style, multi-bedroom suites, four restaurants, a children’s program, Paintbox, and a spa, as well as a collection of privately owned residences.

KWC Management will be bringing on White Label Asset Management to assist in asset managing the property.