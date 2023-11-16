Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2023

November 16, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5





West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:47 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 09:34 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:47 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 




Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northeast swell will bring advisory level surf along east facing shores tonight, then just below the advisory level Friday and continuing to trend down this weekend. 


Sunday night through early next week the gale low around 1000 nm to the north will generate a large, medium-period north-northwest (340-350 deg) swell and bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores. The swell will linger through midweek as it becomes more northerly. An even larger northwest swell will be possible late next week. 


An out of season south swell will build on Friday, peak during the weekend, then decline early next week. South shore surf could reach as high as summertime average Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
