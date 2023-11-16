Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 11:47 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:34 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:47 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northeast swell will bring advisory level surf along east facing shores tonight, then just below the advisory level Friday and continuing to trend down this weekend.

Sunday night through early next week the gale low around 1000 nm to the north will generate a large, medium-period north-northwest (340-350 deg) swell and bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores. The swell will linger through midweek as it becomes more northerly. An even larger northwest swell will be possible late next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

An out of season south swell will build on Friday, peak during the weekend, then decline early next week. South shore surf could reach as high as summertime average Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.