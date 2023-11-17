Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 18, 2023

November 17, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:16 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 06:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The surf along east facing shores has remained elevated through the day based on the near-shore buoys and the coastal observations. The northeast swell and gusty local trades will be declining, so the downward surf trend should take hold to later tonight, then drop quickly this weekend as the wind direction veers to the south. 


For the north and west facing shores, a gale low far to the north is forecast to generate a large, medium-period, north-northwest (340-350 deg) swell. This swell should begin to arrive late Sunday and peak above the warning threshold on Monday. This swell should persist through Wednesday and transition to a more northerly direction. In the longer range forecast, an even larger northwest swell may develop late next week with surf heights possibly exceeding warning levels along north facing shores. 


An out of season south swell will build through the day today, peaking this weekend, and then declining early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
