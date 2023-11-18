Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 19, 2023

November 18, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:10 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 08:11 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, long period northwest swell will provide a slight boost to west facing shores tonight and tomorrow, causing north facing shore surf to drop steadily into Sunday. However, a large, medium-period, north-northwest (340-350 deg) swell should arrive late Sunday, causing surf to peak above warning threshold on Monday. This swell will hold as it transitions to a more northerly direction Tuesday, then slowly subside Wednesday into Thursday. In the longer range forecast, an even larger northwest swell may develop late next week, with surf heights possibly exceeding warning levels along north facing shores. An out of season south swell will peak tonight into Sunday near summer average, then decline early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with S winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SSW 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
