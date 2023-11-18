Maui Surf Forecast for November 19, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:10 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 08:11 AM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period northwest swell will provide a slight boost to west facing shores tonight and tomorrow, causing north facing shore surf to drop steadily into Sunday. However, a large, medium-period, north-northwest (340-350 deg) swell should arrive late Sunday, causing surf to peak above warning threshold on Monday. This swell will hold as it transitions to a more northerly direction Tuesday, then slowly subside Wednesday into Thursday. In the longer range forecast, an even larger northwest swell may develop late next week, with surf heights possibly exceeding warning levels along north facing shores. An out of season south swell will peak tonight into Sunday near summer average, then decline early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with S winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SSW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds 5-10mph.