Maui Surf Forecast for November 19, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long period northwest swell will provide a slight boost to west facing shores tonight and tomorrow, causing north facing shore surf to drop steadily into Sunday. However, a large, medium-period, north-northwest (340-350 deg) swell should arrive late Sunday, causing surf to peak above warning threshold on Monday. This swell will hold as it transitions to a more northerly direction Tuesday, then slowly subside Wednesday into Thursday. In the longer range forecast, an even larger northwest swell may develop late next week, with surf heights possibly exceeding warning levels along north facing shores. An out of season south swell will peak tonight into Sunday near summer average, then decline early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with S winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SSW 10-15mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with SSW winds 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com