New Wailuku parking garage set to open next month with 393 stalls























A blessing ceremony was held Friday for the new Wailuku parking garage, as the contractor handed off the new facility to the County of Maui. The four-story, 393-stall parking structure is scheduled to open in early December.

The blessing of the new parking facility and surrounding roadway improvements is the culmination of efforts since the late 1990s aimed at improving access and walkability within Wailuku Town.

This structure replaces the old municipal parking lot and is expected to double the available parking capacity, contributing 393 stalls to the public parking inventory and providing electric vehicle charging.

Beyond its primary purpose, the Wailuku Garage is also designed to be versatile, catering to a variety of community events such as farmers’ markets, festivals and other outdoor activities.



















“The new Wailuku Garage has been a project in the making for many years,” said Erin Wade of the Maui County Department of Management. “This milestone, coupled with the completion of the nearby road improvement projects, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our wonderful community, the design team, the contractors, and the invaluable input received from residents and business owners throughout the Wailuku Town Improvement Project.”

“The County of Maui extends sincere gratitude to all of those involved with the construction over the last three years; enduring a myriad of challenges including COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain breakdowns, yet they pressed on,” said Deputy Managing Director Josiah Nishita in a press release announcement.

“Likewise, the entire Wailuku Town Improvement Project team would like to send a huge mahalo to Wailuku Town’s businesses, residents, and neighboring communities for their patience and support throughout the construction phase. Without you, this would not have been possible,” he said.

When the Wailuku Garage opens, the public will enjoy free parking from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a maximum of two hours per day. Wailuku employees can register for an Employee Parking Permit to receive free parking in the new Wailuku Garage by visiting http://wailuku.parkengage.com.

Initially, parking will be free, with the expectation that fees will apply in the future, pending approval by the Maui County Council.

For proposed parking rates, permits, and fees, visit www.parkmaui.com.