Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Akahele for waterline work, Nov. 20-25

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of upcoming closures for the week of Nov. 20, on Honoapiʻilani Highway as part of the West Maui Temporary School Facilities project.

A single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the southbound direction at the highway’s intersection with Akahele Street will begin Monday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline work. The lane will be shifted to maintain one lane in each direction.

Akahele Street will be closed in the southbound direction and there will be no left turn from northbound Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Akahele Street during work hours. Motorists seeking to access Lower Honoapiʻilani Road will be detoured from Honoapiʻilani Highway onto Hoʻohui Road.

During the closure, crews will be installing waterlines across Honoapiʻilani Highway as part of the West Maui Temporary School Facilities project. Please note, this work schedule includes the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

An additional week of waterline work may be necessary for this part of the project. This schedule will be announced as soon as possible. All roadwork is weather permitting.