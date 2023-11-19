Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2023

November 19, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
10-14
15-20
18-22 




West Facing
2-4
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 12:35 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            northeast around 15 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 09:16 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large NNW swell will rapidly build overnight, and a High Surf Warning has been issued for shores most exposed to the swell, with a High Surf Advisory for shores less exposed. 


While the predominant period of the primary NNW swell train will be around 14 seconds, the proximity of gale force winds over waters just NW of the area will introduce a wide spectrum of wave energy extending into the shorter periods, resulting in rough and choppy surf along exposed N facing shores. The swell will become increasingly northerly as it gradually diminishes late Monday/Tuesday. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
A small S swell will gradually decline over the next couple of days. A small to moderate long-period NW swell is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by the potential for a very large NW swell by the end of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a stomach to shoulder high NNW wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments