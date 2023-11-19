Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 10-14 15-20 18-22 West Facing 2-4 4-6 5-7 5-7 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:35 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 09:16 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large NNW swell will rapidly build overnight, and a High Surf Warning has been issued for shores most exposed to the swell, with a High Surf Advisory for shores less exposed.

While the predominant period of the primary NNW swell train will be around 14 seconds, the proximity of gale force winds over waters just NW of the area will introduce a wide spectrum of wave energy extending into the shorter periods, resulting in rough and choppy surf along exposed N facing shores. The swell will become increasingly northerly as it gradually diminishes late Monday/Tuesday.

A small S swell will gradually decline over the next couple of days. A small to moderate long-period NW swell is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by the potential for a very large NW swell by the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a stomach to shoulder high NNW wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to chest high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.