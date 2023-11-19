Ritual Integrated Wellness joins Maui Mall Village

Ritual Integrated Wellness is offering a new student special with two weeks of unlimited classes for $99. Customers purchasing a package or membership before Dec. 1 will get a free private lesson. (PC: Ritual Integrated Wellness)

Ritual Integrated Wellness is the newest addition to Maui Mall Village. The wellness studio will offer yoga and Pilates classes for participants of all levels of experience.

The studio will also retail movement-related merchandise. The center’s newest small business is located near center court and is scheduled to open its doors on Dec. 1.

Ritual Integrated Wellness owner, Kellie O’Rourke, is a yoga and Pilates-certified instructor who lives and teaches on Maui. She holds a Pilates Mat teacher certification, as well as Reformer Level 1 and Reformer Level 2 certifications.

O’Rourke also has a comprehensive Pilates Apparatus certification through Peak Pilates. She is known to blend functional, traditional and non-traditional movements into her classes.

“We welcome Ritual Integrated Wellness to the center, adding another valuable small business offering to our lineup,” said James Cashman of JLL, Maui Mall Village property manager. “As wellness continues to be a top priority for so many in our communities, we’re pleased to have yoga and Pilates classes conveniently located at the center where guests can also shop, dine and enjoy a wide array of services.”

For more information, visit: www.ritualwellnessmaui.com for more information on Ritual Integrated Wellness.