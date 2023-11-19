UH: Free training leading to immediate employment available for all Hawai‘i residents

John McGee, a student in the Commercial Motor Vehicle program at Leeward Community College. (left); Kennedy McLean, former Certified Nurse Aide student and now employed at Queens Medical Center. (middle); Maui pre-apprenticeship carpentry student practicing her skills. (right). PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Residents in search of employment and new career opportunities can access free trainings provided by the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges through its Good Jobs Hawaiʻi initiative.

These trainings will provide options for people to upskill and earn industry credentials in the healthcare, clean energy, skilled trades and technology industries which will lead to employment, paid internships and apprenticeship pathways. Registration is now open for a range of online and in-person training sessions with varying durations through the Good Jobs Hawaiʻi website.

Since January, more than 2,630 residents throughout the state have enrolled in free training offered through the Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative.

“The outcomes for our students who have participated in this program have been phenomenal,” says Marshall Norman, program manager for the Good Jobs Hawai‘i Initiative. “Many of them, who have completed their courses, are now successfully employed in the workforce.”

Providing a future

“What I liked most about the certified nurse aide program is the real life interactions that we got and the real life scenarios that we got when we were practicing our patient care,” said Kennedy McLean, former student. “I was hired at the Queen’s Medical Center and I felt absolutely exceptional after I got that position. It’s been my dream to work with patients.”

“The program has accelerated my life by helping me prove to myself that I am able to do what I always wanted to do, ever since I was a little kid,” said John McGee, student in the commercial motor vehicle program. “The program is providing me with a future that I would actually enjoy doing for the rest of my life.”

Training that will be offered starting in January 2024 includes:

Certified nurse aide, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy technician and mental health technician for healthcare jobs.

CompTIA A+, Security+, Network+, and AWS Cloud certifications for technology jobs.

Commercial driver’s license, carpenter pre-apprenticeship, renewable energy and solar safety for skilled trades and clean energy jobs.

More than $5.5 million available

More than $5.5 million in funding is available from various funding sources for tuition. Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs such as books and industry certification exam fees. Most trainings provide a 100% tuition subsidy to cover all costs.

In addition to the free tuition, each participant is also supported by a Good Jobs Hawai‘i Navigator, who provides one-on-one support to ensure a student’s success. Their services include offering college and career advising, referring to community partners for support services, facilitating connections to employers, and providing various forms of financial assistance.

“I want to get to know the students in every aspect of their life,” says Good Jobs Hawai‘i Navigator Ezralei Eugenio. “I want to be able to assess their needs and get them to where they want to be. As a navigator, I’m here to help them through their challenges to make sure they can succeed in our program.”

Financial support is provided by the US Department of Education, US Economic Development Administration and City and County of Honolulu. Grants from the Ascendium Education Group, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation support the UH Community Colleges’ coordination with industry partners in targeted sectors identified as recession-resilient in Hawaiʻi‘s Talent Roadmap to Recovery, issued by the Hawaiʻi Executive Collaborative.