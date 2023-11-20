21st Annual Suzuki Maui Christmas holiday concert returns to Makawao, Nov. 25

Holiday Concert – Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 – Suzuki Maui String Ensemble.

The talented young musicians of Suzuki Maui and Haleakalā Waldorf School join seasoned artists in the 21st Annual Suzuki Maui Christmas holiday concert on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at Makawao Union Church.

The program features holiday favorites and classical selections, including Vivaldi’s Winter, along with special guest vocalist Sheryl Renee, who serves as Mistress of Ceremonies. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a suggested donation of $20 is requested. Students 17 and under get in free with an accompanying adult.

Students have trained for months for this Annual Suzuki-Maui Talent Education Program Concert, produced by its Founder and Director, Teresa Skinner. Under her direction, Maui string players have gone on to careers in the classical music world from New York to Los Angeles.

Under her direction Teresa Skinner, a professional violist, brings together her students from Suzuki-Maui and Haleakalā Waldorf School strings program students for a vibrant, uplifting concert set in Upcountry Maui.

In addition to the ensemble of 38 string players, the concert will feature Suzuki-Maui high-school soloists Skylar Kuroda from Seabury Hall, Krystiana Torricer, from Maui High, and Analea Calder, from Baldwin High. Noted Maui professional performing artists Lotus Dancer, piano, Michelle Romero-Ancheta, cello and Cheryl Lindley, cello, and bass, WenLu Duffy, Suzuki Maui alumni and violinist with Maui Pops and Ms. Skinner, on viola and violin round out the orchestra at this Holiday event.

“Our students have worked diligently to present this program for our community and excited to showcase their talents in our 21st annual concert event,” said Skinner, who also leads the Strings Program of middle school students at Haleakalā Waldorf School. Under the direction of “Ms. T” as her students call her, Suzuki-Maui has trained musicians as young as three to adult students. Many are now principals in symphonies, performing on the world stage and here on Maui.

Suzuki-Maui Talent Education follows the philosophy of its founder, the late violinist Shinichi Suzuki. In a time when Maui and its communities in Lahaina, Olinda and Kula are healing from the catastrophic events this summer, the genesis of Dr. Suzuki’s methodology is particularly relevant. When world renown cellist Pablo Casals experienced the music of Dr. Suzuki’s students, he said to him “Perhaps music will change the world.”

The Suzuki method was launched in 1945 at the end of World War II. Seeing the residual effects on his country, particularly on children, Suzuki began his Talent Education movement in Matsumoto, Japan. His vision was to raise children with “noble hearts” believing that people raised and “nurtured by love” in his method would grow up to achieve better things than war. This is particularly relevant today here at home as Maui continues recover.

The Annual Holiday Concert provides a venue where families and children come together with community to be lifted by the music they create.

As a community leader herself, Suzuki infuses her life experiences as a professional artist, coupled with the core philosophy of Suzuki’s method of teaching students not only the art of music, but the life lessons learned as well. “My students fill my being with so much joy and is truly an honor to be on their development journey with them. It is the most rewarding part of my life as a teacher and an artist,” Skinner said.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 808-298-9096 or Georja Skinner, [email protected] or 808-268-4341.