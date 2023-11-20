‘Kimo’s Hula Pie Adventure’ book released to support Maui wildfire victims

Hula Grill Server Tiana Pante has released a children’s book titled, “Kimo’s Hula Pie Adventure,” with all proceeds from book sales to be donated to T S Restaurants’ Legacy of Aloha Foundation to support fellow employees impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The story takes readers on an adventure around the island of Maui and pays tribute to the first T S Restaurants location, Kimo’s Maui, one of the many establishments lost in the fire.

Tiana Pante, author and illustrator of Kimoʻs Hula Pie Adventure.

The book is now available for purchase at all T S Restaurants locations across Hawaiʻi and California. A book reading and signing event with Pante, who wrote and illustrated the book, takes place at the Hula Grill Kāʻanapali on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Pante was born and raised in Temecula, Calif., and moved to Maui eight years ago. Shortly after relocating to the island, she began working as a server at Hula Grill Kāʻanapali and has been with T S Restaurants ever since. She has had a long and exciting journey with the company, where she met her husband and spent much of her first pregnancy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After working at Hula Grill Kāʻanapali for several years, Pante decided she wanted to write a children’s book about T S Restaurants’ iconic Hula Pie. Inspired by artists across the islands, she learned to draw online. When the wildfires ravaged through Lahaina in August, the book was still being developed. Pante and T S Restaurants quickly decided that they would donate all the proceeds from book sales to those who lost everything during the catastrophic event.

The book can be found at the following restaurants: Duke’s, Hula Grill, Keoki’s Paradise and Leilani’s on the Beach (Hawai‘i); Jake’s del Mar and Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge (California). For more information on the book reading and signing or to make a reservation, visit www.hulagrillkaanapali.com.