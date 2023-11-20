UH Foundation invites donors to ‘Stand with Maui’ on Giving Tuesday

The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation holds its fourth Giving Tuesday online event on Nov. 28, and is inviting donors throughout the UH System and beyond to join together to raise funds for Maui’s recovery.

Since the devastating Aug. 8 wildfires, UH Foundation and the UH community have worked to help the members of our UH ʻohana on Maui who lost everything. From providing immediate financial support to students, faculty and staff, to supporting a massive effort to prepare thousands of meals each day for those who lost their homes or were helping the initial recovery on the front lines.

People across all 10 UH campuses, from students to researchers, have stepped up to help, whether it was volunteering to distribute food or testing water for contaminants.

The Valley Isle’s long-term recovery is just getting started. This Giving Tuesday, UH Foundation stands with Maui and is devoting 100% of fundraising efforts to helping the UH ‘ohana bolster Maui’s recovery.

“We know that it will take years, in some cases, for Maui to recover and UH is playing a vital role in helping to shape the recovery, from environmental research and expertise to training residents for new jobs,” said Tim Dolan, UH vice president of advancement and CEO of the UH Foundation. “It’s the right decision for this Giving Tuesday to put all of our efforts to strengthen Maui’s recovery.”

The online event is being held in conjunction with the global GivingTuesday effort.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 28, UH Foundation will open a special online platform at uhfoundation.org/GivingTuesday where donors may give to any fund during the 24-hour Giving Tuesday period. Donors may also call 808-376-7800 on Oʻahu, or 833-846-4262 to make a gift by phone.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as an American day of philanthropy and giving in response to the consumerism of Black Friday and the holidays. Throughout the past 11 years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.