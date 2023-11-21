Kīhei Charter School raises $5,000 to benefit Maui Strong
Students at Kīhei Charter School raised $5,000 for the Maui Strong organization to help with relief efforts following the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.
Student Body President Tasanee Cogliandro and Vice-President Nico Summers joined other officers at the charter school to organize a fundraising concert, held on campus on Oct. 21.
Organizers wanted to send a message of hope as part of the ongoing recovery.
Several students from the Lahainaluna High School in West Maui have been attending the Charter School.
