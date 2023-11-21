Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 22, 2023

November 21, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
10-14
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 05:17 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:23 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 04:25 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 10:47 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The large north swell (010 degrees) has dropped significantly throughout the day and, despite a reinforcing pulse out of the north tonight, the overall trend will continue down over the next few days. While there may be a few beaches that still see surf heights around advisory level tonight, the High Surf Advisory has now been dropped. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy for the next day or so, due to the combination of breezy trade winds and the decreasing north swell wrapping into exposed locations. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
A small fading south swell will overlap with an incoming small, south-southwest swell to keep small surf along south facing shores for the next couple of days. The next small, long-period south- southwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments