Maui Surf Forecast for November 22, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The large north swell (010 degrees) has dropped significantly throughout the day and, despite a reinforcing pulse out of the north tonight, the overall trend will continue down over the next few days. While there may be a few beaches that still see surf heights around advisory level tonight, the High Surf Advisory has now been dropped.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy for the next day or so, due to the combination of breezy trade winds and the decreasing north swell wrapping into exposed locations.
A small fading south swell will overlap with an incoming small, south-southwest swell to keep small surf along south facing shores for the next couple of days. The next small, long-period south- southwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com