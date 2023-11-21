Maui Surf Forecast for November 22, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 05:17 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:23 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:25 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 10:47 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The large north swell (010 degrees) has dropped significantly throughout the day and, despite a reinforcing pulse out of the north tonight, the overall trend will continue down over the next few days. While there may be a few beaches that still see surf heights around advisory level tonight, the High Surf Advisory has now been dropped.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy for the next day or so, due to the combination of breezy trade winds and the decreasing north swell wrapping into exposed locations.

A small fading south swell will overlap with an incoming small, south-southwest swell to keep small surf along south facing shores for the next couple of days. The next small, long-period south- southwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.