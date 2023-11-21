The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua kicks off the holidays with tree lighting, Dec. 1

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Holiday cheer is on its way to Kapalua. All are invited to experience the magic of the festive season as The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts its Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are honored to kick off the festive season and spread joy amongst our guests, families, and the local community,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Special opportunities like this, where we can gather and create lifelong memories, are needed now more than ever.”

Guests will be delighted by the resort’s holiday décor and sweet treats, live music by Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning musician Paula Fuga, keiki hula dancing, photos with Santa, a holiday marketplace featuring more than 35 local vendors, and the much-anticipated lighting of the trees.

Additional entertainment will be provided by Lahaina’s own Wilmont Kahaialii, along with Kaleo Phillips, Liz Morales, Brian Santana, and the keiki of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers and Maui Preparatory Academy.

Complimentary hot cocoa and cookies will be available throughout the evening, and additional food and beverage will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from the holiday marketplace will benefit Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to assist with ongoing Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is complimentary and open to the public. With hotel parking limited, residents are encouraged to carpool or rideshare to the event.

For Hawaiʻi residents, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for the weekend. To reserve a kamaʻāina staycation, residents can call 808-669-6200 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/maui and use code Z43. Rooms are based upon availability and a valid Hawaiʻi ID is required at check in.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/maui.