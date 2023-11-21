Travelers reminded of limited parking at airports this Thanksgiving weekend

Kahului airport parking. File photo.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is alerting travelers that there is limited parking at airports across the state during the Thanksgiving holiday season, due to an anticipated increase in airline passengers.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL); Kahului Airport (OGG); the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA); Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Līhu‘e Airport (LIH) are expected to be busy.

Based on reporting from the airlines, there are no major increases in the number of flights at Hawai‘i airports compared to last Thanksgiving; however, flights are expected to be fuller, meaning the airports will be busier, especially during peak times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The busiest travel day is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, followed by Sunday, Nov. 26.

HDOT offers the following tips for air travelers this Thanksgiving holiday:

Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure for mainland or international flights, and 90 minutes early for interisland flights.

Check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays, gate assignments and baggage claim area if you’re picking up arriving passengers.

Parking lots at Hawai‘i airports fill up quickly, especially over the holidays, so it’s recommended that passengers plan accordingly.

If using the airport’s public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at HNL is $24. The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period at neighbor island airports is $15.

Airport-specific parking information can be found at the following links:

The total amount of airport public parking stalls includes: HNL – 5,329; OGG – 1,299; LIH – 578; ITO – 480; and KOA – 1,706.

For more information on ways to make the check-in travel process smoother, visit the Transportation Security Administration website by clicking here.

HDOT wishes all departing and incoming passengers a safe and cheerful holiday season.