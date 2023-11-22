Kaiser Permanente’s mobile health vehicles relocating to tennis courts at Royal Lahaina Resort

November 22, 2023, 5:00 PM HST
Kaiser Permanente’s two mobile health vehicles will continue to operate at the Royal Lahaina Resort, but at a new location at the tennis courts, starting on Monday, Nov. 27.

They are open to everyone in the community, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Kaiser Permanente mobile health vehicle is located at the Royal Lahaina Resort. PC: Kaiser Permanente

Health personnel will provide first aid, wound care, pediatric care, a dispensing pharmacy and vaccinations, including flu shots. Ob-Gyn services are available every Friday.

Ka’anapali Circulator Shuttle offers free transportation between the hotels and the mobile health vehicles at the resort.  

Kaiser Permanente members on Maui also can receive care at its Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices and its Kihei Clinic, or call the 24/7 advice line at 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711) for assistance.

