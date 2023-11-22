Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 23, 2023

November 22, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
8-12
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 05:38 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 12:13 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 05:39 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Long period energy associated with the imminent and dangerous extra-large swell is forecast to reach the western end of the state by early Thursday morning. This swell will then spread over remaining waters and quickly build through Thanksgiving Day reaching the High Surf Warning threshold by Thursday evening as extra large surf fills in along north-facing shores. Large surf can be expected along favored west- facing shorelines, particularly those of Kauai through Molokai. Furthermore, surf may briefly eclipse the High Surf Advisory threshold along west- facing shores of the Big Island on Friday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy for the next day or so, due to the combination of breezy trade winds and the decreasing north swell wrapping into exposed locations. Less choppy conditions are expected later in the week due to decreasing wind speeds, however locations exposed to north swell wrap may still see elevated surf due to the extra-large swell mentioned above. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the rest of week. The next small, long-period south-southwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend, keeping surf from going flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
