Seabury Hall’s “Hall-iday” event to benefit Maui United Way’s Toy Drive

Seabury “Hall-iday” Holiday Performance (12.2.22) File PC: courtesy Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall will host its “Hall-iday” event on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its campus in Makawao. The event is free to the public with cash donations benefitting Maui United Way’s Toy Drive.

Registration is recommended and can be completed at seaburyhall.org.

Guests can take in student-created decorations around the campus with holiday-themed scenes and activities. The night will also feature the lighting of an 18-ft. Christmas tree at 6 p.m., photos with Santa and the Grinch, cookie decorating and hot cocoa, pop-up performing arts performances, and letters to Santa at the Castle Library.

This year’s Hall-iday theme is Light of Hope, and guests will be provided a luminary to be placed at the school’s Reflection Pond as a gesture of hope and peace.

The school will also be hosting a holiday concert featuring the Seabury Hall Contemporary Music Ensemble and Maunalei Music Ensemble at 7 p.m. in the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

Seabury “Hall-iday” Holiday Performance (12.2.22) File PC: Berkowitz / Seabury Hall