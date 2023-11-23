Suicide prevention, mental health community listening session on Molokaʻi, Dec. 4

A community conversation entitled “Molokaʻi Community Session on Suicide Prevention & Mental Health” takes place on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lanikeha Community Center in Hoʻolehua. The event is hosted by Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7, Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe, and Molokini) and Senator Joy A. San Buenaventura (District 2, Puna).

The informational session will include presentations and resources from C. Kimo Alameda, Psychologist and Community Advocate; Director Tia L.R. Hartsock, Office of Wellness and Resilience; Director Kenneth S. Fink, Department of Health; and Suwan K. McGrath, Maui County Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. Molokaʻi Community Partners in attendance will include Molokaʻi Homestead Farmers Alliance, Molokaʻi Rural Health Association CARES TEAM, and Maui County Area Health Education Center.

Community members are invited to the discuss suicide prevention, mental health resources available and to help identify those that are still needed.

This meeting is open to all. Guests are invited to pre-register at https://forms.office.com/r/XRELpKhuWW to ensure enough seating and food is available. The registration link also includes a short survey with a few questions to help the presenters better understand the needs of the Moloka’i community.

Molokaʻi Community Listening Session on Suicide Prevention & Mental Health flyer.

