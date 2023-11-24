Maui Activities

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui hosts Holiday Cookie Contest to benefit youth programs

November 24, 2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui is inviting cookie enthusiasts to participate in a holiday decorating contest that supports local mentoring programs.

The contest, which runs from Dec. 5 – 11, offers participants the chance to win brunch or dinner at Kō restaurant and a cabana day at the Fairmont Kea Lani.

Cookie kits crafted by Happie Happie Joie Joie Creations, LLC can be purchased through the event page until Nov. 22. Contestants must decorate their cookies with provided toppings and submit a photo of their creation via a QR code included in the kit.

Winners across different age categories, from toddlers to adults, will be announced on Dec. 14 on the organization’s social media channels. This holiday event blends creativity with charity, as proceeds aid in the continuous efforts of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui to mentor the youth in their community.

All participants are invited the Big Brothers Big Sisters holiday celebration with Da Maui Sleigh on Dec. 14.

Click here for more information on this yearʻs contest.

