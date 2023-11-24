Connecting creativity, culture and collaboration: Only Aloha Here launches brand that supports Maui businesses























Award-winning graphic designer and ‘Ōiwi creator, Wailani Artates, announces the launch of lifestyle brand, Only Aloha Here, this weekend on Nov. 25 in her hometown of Makawao.

The event will take place at Makawao Public House (old Makawao Steakhouse) at 3612 Baldwin Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Only Aloha Here is not just a brand; it’s a movement that connects Maui businesses through creativity and culture. With a strong foundation in collaboration and a commitment to honoring Hawai’i’s rich heritage, the brand introduces ingenious and unique ideas that celebrate our island lifestyle,” according to the announcement.

The launch showcases a range of collaborations with local businesses, including Haku Leilani, She Wood Go, Moaniʻs Creations, Mehanalima, Manafacture, and master weaver Pohaku Kahoʻohanohano along with many hands that brought this to life.

Together, these creatives have brought to life an array of Hawai’i-inspired fashion items, from custom-designed silk scarves to lauhala pocket dresses and the innovative and first of its kind, Croc Lei – a lei Hawai’i designed to adorn your favorite pair of Crocs.

Guests will find a diverse array of Hawai’i-inspired creations, from statement t-shirts, coconut weave wreaths, handbags to lauhala band fedora hats, and even door mats.

“The event promises a unique shopping experience filled with culturally rich and creatively crafted items, reflecting the essence of Hawai’i’s vibrant spirit. All things Hawai’i. All things Creative. Only Aloha Here, Hawai’i Inspired Creative Collaborations,” according to the announcement.

Visit Only Aloha Here on Instagram at @onlyalohahere for a sneak peek at the upcoming collections and collaborations.