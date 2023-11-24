Department of Health allows Paradise Supermart to reopen in Kahului

The Maui Food Safety Branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Health has allowed Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering in Kahului to reopen to the public under a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard.

The food establishment, operated by Paradise Asian Foods, had received a red placard on Nov. 21, 2023 for multiple critical violations at 207 East Wākea Ave. A follow-up inspection was conducted on Nov. 22. The most significant violations had been resolved but some food safety issues still remain, including:

Refrigeration which wasn’t holding safe temperatures needed to be emptied of foods

Entry points for pests need to be repaired

Additional clean-up of grease and debris needs to be completed

A second follow-up inspection will be conducted on Nov. 28 to assess the progress. It said: “The operators have removed the bags of recyclable drinks from the outside storage areas, removed most of the empty cardboard boxes and de-cluttered the FE [food establishment], started removing the debris and grease build-up behind the cooking equipment and kitchen floors, kept fish covered in ice – operators will need to continue to monitor iced seafood.

“Notes – the FE still has a bad smell, and while the ceiling tiles have been added, there appears to be water stains already forming above the tiles, no cutting food directly on cardboard, the handwash sink that was previously working has been repaired somewhat, but it seems to be draining slowly.”

The Food Safety Branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold. To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

