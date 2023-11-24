Maui Mall Village offers free, family-friendly events throughout the holiday season

The family-friendly holiday experiences at Maui Mall Village are free and open to the public. (PC: Maui Mall Village)

Maui Mall Village will host a series of events throughout the holiday season. There will be opportunities to take free selfies with Santa, participate in a special community food drive, enjoy live entertainment and jump-start holiday shopping while supporting local and national businesses of all sizes.

The center’s family-friendly experiences are free and open to the public.

Joyful Giving, a Holiday Food Drive with Maui Food Bank: Through Dec. 23

Community members are invited to join in the Maui Mall Village Joyful Giving holiday food drive, benefiting the Maui Food Bank. With so many families still in recovery following the devastating wildfires, it’s especially important to give what we can during the holiday season.

Live holiday entertainment will be available throughout the afternoon at Center Court on Nov. 25. (PC: Maui Mall Village)

Donations of dry goods and canned goods are being accepted through Dec. 23 at designated bins located inside A Great Style and Cut and Round Table Pizza locations at Maui Mall Village, during normal business hours.

Donations can also be dropped off at Center Court on Nov. 25, during Hauʻoli Holidays at Maui Mall Village on Small Business Saturday, and during holiday events happening each Saturday in December.











Hauʻoli Holidays at Maui Mall Village on Small Business Saturday: Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maui Mall Village presents a lineup of blissful activities on Small Business Saturday. There are many opportunities to celebrate local small businesses at Maui Mall Village on this shopping holiday. Kamaʻaina and visitors can get a headstart on their holiday shopping list while taking in some holiday cheer.

Guests can catch Santa’s arrival at Maui Mall Village, make a donation of non-perishable food to the center’s holiday food drive and take a free Santa + Elf selfie in front of a festive holiday-themed backdrop. Live holiday entertainment will be available throughout the afternoon at Center Court.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Take photos with Santa + Elf at Center Stage, bring a donation of non-perishable food for the center’s Joyful Giving holiday food drive and take a free selfie with Santa and his Elf.

12 – 1 p.m.: Enjoy the musical talent of singer-songwriter Jason Tepora

1 – 2 p.m.: Catch a performance by the gifted dancers of Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Kekai

Mele Kalikimaka Magic: Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23

Every Saturday leading up to Christmas, community members and visitors are invited to the center’s Mele Kalikimaka Magic featuring Santa + Elf photos and live, holiday entertainment. Donate to the center’s Joyful Giving holiday food drive benefiting Maui Food Bank and other local nonprofits, including the Maui Humane Society and the Laulima Giving Program – Maui, to take a free Selfie with Santa. Here’s the Mele Kalikimaka Magic schedule:

Dec. 2

3 – 5 p.m. Santa + Elf Photos

5 – 6 p.m. Hui! Lanakila Productions

Dec. 9

3 – 5 p.m. Santa + Elf Photos

5 – 6 p.m. Zumba® Fitness Dance for Tots with Hot Lava Maui benefiting the Laulima Giving Program – Maui

Dec. 16

3 – 5 p.m. Santa + Elf Photos

5 – 6 p.m. Kamehameha Schools Middle School Ukulele Group

Dec. 23

3 – 5 p.m. Santa + Elf Photos

5 – 6 p.m. Brian Santana + Patrick Tavis

Guests attending the festive holiday events at Maui Mall Village are encouraged to visit the center’s wide array of retail shops to get their holiday shopping done, enjoy a meal with family and friends, and discover a very special local-style holiday vibe.

Maui Mall Village is located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului. For more information, visit www.mauimallvillage.com. Follow the center and tag @MauiMallVillage on Facebook and Instagram.