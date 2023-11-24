Maui Prep Preschool to host Open House on Dec. 2

There is no written application for enrollment, however, prospective students must complete a group assessment with the preschool director. (PC: Maui Prep Preschool)

Maui Prep Preschool is hosting an Open House for prospective students on Dec. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. The preschool is expanding its classrooms to accommodate more students for its 2024-2025 class. The licensed preschool is located in Nāpili on the campus of Maui Preparatory Academy.

In order to be considered for enrollment, keiki must be three years old by Aug. 1, no exceptions.

There is no written application, however, prospective students must complete a group assessment with the preschool director. Assessments are scheduled for afternoons during December and January outside of school hours. Parents may sign up for an assessment appointment at mauiprep.org/preschool.

Preschool admissions decisions and final enrollment occur at the end of January.

While Maui Prep does not offer financial assistance for preschool students, funds for tuition assistance are available through Preschool Open Doors or Pauahi Keiki Scholars (Kamehameha Schools).

Director of Admissions, Liz Turcik, is available to assist by phone or email at [email protected]