Council committee to discuss new procurement process for emergency-medical services

Council member Shane M. Sinenci announced that the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will receive a presentation from the state Department of Health Monday at 9 a.m. on the new procurement process for emergency-medical services in Maui County.

Sinenci said the Department of Health will discuss with the committee the new procurement process following the Oct. 23 cancellation of ground ambulance services procurement for Kauaʻi and Maui County. The department will expand on services being provided in the new request for proposals, including whether it will include aeromedical services, he said.

“Rural communities rely heavily upon air medical services, so cross coverage and coordination between ground and air paramedic services is of utmost concern,” said Sinenci, who holds the council seat for the East Maui residency area and chairs the committee. “We are grateful that the Department of Health has been responsive to community concerns.

“At this meeting, we would like to hear more from the community and the department on core values in emergency-medical services and the best strategy to achieve a good outcome for public safety.”

Legislation and other supporting documents are accessible via the meeting agendas at mauicounty.us/agendas.

