Deadline for Maui County Agriculture Micro Grant nears, Nov. 30

Maui Economic Opportunity reminds small farmers and ranchers that the application deadline for the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program 4.0, which offers up to $25,000 in grants, is about a week away.

The deadline is midnight, Thursday, Nov. 30.

Applications for the program, which have been available since Oct. 17, are available on the MEO website www.meoinc.org (under “Quick Links”) or at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/. Forms also may be picked up at MEO’s Wailuku office.

In addition to the completed application, the following documents are required:

Farm Needs Statement.

Copy of an original general excise tax license or filed form G-45 or G-49 for 2022.

Photo ID.

State tax form N-11 for 2022 (proof of residency).

The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by MEO’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.

For more information, contact MEO BDC by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at [email protected].