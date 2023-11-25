High surf warning downgraded to advisory

https://safebeachday.com/county/maui/. PC: © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap

The High Surf Warning has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and the north facing shores of Maui. The High Surf Advisory has been canceled for the west facing shores of the Big Island.

The National Weather Service reports that surf along exposed north and west facing shores has decreased to advisory levels on the smaller islands and will continue to slowly lower through the remainder of the weekend as a significant northwest swell fades. Heights should dip below advisory levels by Monday.

The advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Surf is expected to be 18-24 feet this evening, lowering to 12-16 feet on Sunday.

Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous along affected shorelines.

The public is advised to head all advice from ocean safety officials. “When in doubt, don’t go out,” the NWS advises.