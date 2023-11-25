Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2023

November 25, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-24
15-20
12-16
10-14 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:53 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:12 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:26 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Recent buoy observations show the large northwest swell continuing to slowly trend down, but still holding around a foot or two above the predicted levels. As a result, the High Surf Warning for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) and extended through Sunday. The HSA for west facing shores of Big Island has been cancelled. Surf heights should dip below advisory levels by Monday and return to small levels by mid-week. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected through the weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will receive a small boost Sunday and Monday with the brief return of locally fresh trades, but generally remain small through the upcoming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
