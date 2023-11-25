Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|18-24
|15-20
|12-16
|10-14
|West Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Recent buoy observations show the large northwest swell continuing to slowly trend down, but still holding around a foot or two above the predicted levels. As a result, the High Surf Warning for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) and extended through Sunday. The HSA for west facing shores of Big Island has been cancelled. Surf heights should dip below advisory levels by Monday and return to small levels by mid-week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected through the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will receive a small boost Sunday and Monday with the brief return of locally fresh trades, but generally remain small through the upcoming week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
