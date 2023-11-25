Maui Surf Forecast for November 26, 2023

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-24 15-20 12-16 10-14 West Facing 1-3 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:53 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:12 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:26 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Recent buoy observations show the large northwest swell continuing to slowly trend down, but still holding around a foot or two above the predicted levels. As a result, the High Surf Warning for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) and extended through Sunday. The HSA for west facing shores of Big Island has been cancelled. Surf heights should dip below advisory levels by Monday and return to small levels by mid-week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected through the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east facing shores will receive a small boost Sunday and Monday with the brief return of locally fresh trades, but generally remain small through the upcoming week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.