Maui Ocean Center hosting holiday celebration ‘Dashing Through the Sea’

On Dec. 1, Maui Ocean Center will present “Dashing Through the Sea: A Holiday Celebration.”

This festive event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m., will feature local gift vendors, games, face painting, aquarium exhibits and a holiday experience in the Sphere Theater.



Logan Kalawaia, Ta’aroa Nui Halau and Nā ‘Ohu will perform, along with roaming Christmas carolers and free ʻukulele lessons with Uncle Arlie.

Reef Café will sell holiday-themed food and drinks, and the aquarium’s gift shop, Maui Ocean Treasures, will offer a 20% discount (excluding Pandora jewelry, Maui Jim sunglasses and sale items).



Need another gift idea? “Maui Strong” T-shirts have been restocked in all sizes. So far, this fundraiser has earned more than $100,000 for Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.



“We hope you will join us for this fun evening to kick off the month of December,” Retail Director Sandy Fujiwara said.



Pre-purchased tickets — through Tuesday, Nov. 28 — are $15 for adults and $10 for keiki. On Nov. 29, they increase to $25 for adults and $20 for keiki. Aquarium members pay $5 (increasing to $10 starting Nov. 29). For reservations, click here. The Maui Ocean Center is located at 192 Māʻalaea Road in Wailuku.



Guests can also enter to win prizes by donating a 5-pound bag of rice or a new, unwrapped toy or by contributing at least $5 to selected nonprofit partners.



Additionally, Maui Ocean Center is participating in another Toy Drive with area businesses and organizations. Now through Dec. 10, people can drop off new, unwrapped toys that will go to keiki impacted by this year’s wildfires.