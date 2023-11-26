Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|8-12
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight for exposed north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and north facing shores of Maui. Surf will taper off through Tuesday before a moderate northwest swell moves in Wednesday through Friday.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected through the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will receive a small boost through Monday with the brief return of locally fresh trades, but generally remain small through the upcoming week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com