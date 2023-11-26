Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 8-12 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:21 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:49 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:16 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight for exposed north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and north facing shores of Maui. Surf will taper off through Tuesday before a moderate northwest swell moves in Wednesday through Friday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected through the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will receive a small boost through Monday with the brief return of locally fresh trades, but generally remain small through the upcoming week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.