Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 27, 2023

November 26, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
8-12
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:21 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:49 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:16 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight for exposed north and west facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and north facing shores of Maui. Surf will taper off through Tuesday before a moderate northwest swell moves in Wednesday through Friday. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected through the weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will receive a small boost through Monday with the brief return of locally fresh trades, but generally remain small through the upcoming week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
