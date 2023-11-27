County of Maui prepares ahead of kona low storm system

Satellite imagery RGB – 28 Nov 2023 – 4:30 UTC. PC: NOAA / NWS

The County of Maui is now taking steps to prepare as an approaching Kona low storm system brings the potential for damaging conditions.

The National Weather Service reports the system is expected to impact Kaua’i, Ni’ihau and O’ahu by Tuesday, with the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms expanding to Maui County and the Big Island on Wednesday and Thursday.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and prepare ahead of potential flood watches or warnings.

“County staff have been actively inspecting and clearing culverts in South Maui and in Upcountry where flooding is known to occur. Flood mitigating equipment will be staged once NWS issues information on Maui County locations that could be impacted by the storm,” according to a news release update.

Employees on each county island are preparing their district, county Public Works officials said today.

Also, the state and county partnered with local contractors to protect storm drain and waterway inlets in Lahaina. A pollutant filter system called Envirosoxx was installed in late August. The filtration system is designed to capture, reduce and filter pollutants from stormwater runoff, in an effort to safeguard coastal waters along Lahaina shorelines, according to the county Department of Public Works.

“County of Maui’s Emergency Operations Center remains in a ready-state and will move to partial activation for this storm if NWS issues a flood watch,” according to the announcement.

While wind impacts are not anticipated for this weather event, flash flooding and thunderstorms are forecast, according to NWS.

The public is encouraged to stay informed through credible sources such as the National Weather Service, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency and the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

The public is also urged to take the necessary steps to be prepared, including having an emergency kit with essential items.

Officials on Kauaʻi recommend the following actions when preparing for a weather emergency:

Emergency Preparedness Kits – Emergency preparedness kits should contain at least a 14-day supply of food and water (including non-perishable food and one gallon of water per person per day). Kits should also include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, extra prescription medicines, and other items specific to individual and family needs. It is also recommended that face coverings and hand sanitizer also be included in your kits. Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

– Emergency preparedness kits should contain at least a 14-day supply of food and water (including non-perishable food and one gallon of water per person per day). Kits should also include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, extra prescription medicines, and other items specific to individual and family needs. It is also recommended that face coverings and hand sanitizer also be included in your kits. Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster. Check Your Property – Walk your property, check for small outdoor items that could be picked up by high winds, and check for potential flood threats. If time and conditions permit, clear your gutters and other drainage systems.

– Walk your property, check for small outdoor items that could be picked up by high winds, and check for potential flood threats. If time and conditions permit, clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Make an Action Plan – Discuss with family members what you plan to do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Make an action plan, including details such as whether your family will shelter in place or evacuate to a shelter. There are no plans to open shelters at this time; however, the county will work with the American Red Cross to open shelters on an as-needed basis and announce a list of open shelters if or when they become available.

– Discuss with family members what you plan to do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Make an action plan, including details such as whether your family will shelter in place or evacuate to a shelter. There are no plans to open shelters at this time; however, the county will work with the American Red Cross to open shelters on an as-needed basis and announce a list of open shelters if or when they become available. Outdoor activities – Visitors and residents are urged to check conditions before venturing out for hiking, river, or beach excursions. Do not cross swollen rivers or streams; always check with a lifeguard at any lifeguard station before entering the ocean. Know before you go.

For more information on emergency preparedness and to sign up for alerts from MEMA, visit www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.