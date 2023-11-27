Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:51 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:26 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to subside through Tuesday. A new moderate size, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell generated by the nearby kona low is expected to arrive Wednesday, resulting in a rise of surf along exposed north and west facing shores that will persist through Friday. Background south-southwest swells are expected through the week. With trade winds weakening and turn to the southeast, expect surf along east- facing shores to lower.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.