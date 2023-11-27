Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:43 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to subside through Tuesday. A new moderate size, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell generated by the nearby kona low is expected to arrive Wednesday, resulting in a rise of surf along exposed north and west facing shores that will persist through Friday. Background south-southwest swells are expected through the week. With trade winds weakening and turn to the southeast, expect surf along east- facing shores to lower.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com