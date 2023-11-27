Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 28, 2023

November 27, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:51 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:26 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:05 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to subside through Tuesday. A new moderate size, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell generated by the nearby kona low is expected to arrive Wednesday, resulting in a rise of surf along exposed north and west facing shores that will persist through Friday. Background south-southwest swells are expected through the week. With trade winds weakening and turn to the southeast, expect surf along east- facing shores to lower. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high fading NE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments