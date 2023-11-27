Sentry Mālama Keiki initiative seeks to bolster mental health needs as Maui wildfire recovery continues



















Sentry Insurance today announced a new $1 million donation to Maui United Way to provide mental health resources to children who have lived through Maui’s wildfires. The donation adds to Sentry’s previous $1 million in contributions to aid wildfire recovery efforts.

Officials from Maui United Way and Sentry unveiled the Sentry Mālama Keiki Initiative during a special livestream event with community leaders in Kapalua. As the venue for the PGA TOUR’s The Sentry (formerly the Sentry Tournament of Champions), the island holds special significance for Sentry, which has served as the event’s title sponsor since 2018.

Sentry press event (left); Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO (right). PC: courtesy Sentry (11.27.23)

“Maui is our ʻohana, a Sentry community, and in the face of the wildfires, we knew we had to help,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO. “The Sentry Mālama Keiki Initiative is our response to the urgent need for mental health support among Maui’s youth, especially in Lahaina and West Maui, helping them cope, heal, and recover from the trauma of this unprecedented disaster.”

During the event, McPartland shared how Sentry’s involvement in the Maui community deepened through the Maui-St. Point Connected Communities initiative, fostering relationships between community leaders, educational institutions, breweries, and nonprofits in Maui and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where Sentry is headquartered.

“Maui’s spirit and resilience are remarkable, and we understand the journey ahead will be long,” McPartland added. “With this initiative, we’re committed to helping Maui’s keiki regain their footing, providing the support they need to heal and thrive.”

Nick Winfrey, discussing Maui United Way’s role, highlighted the importance of local partnerships and community involvement in effectively rolling out the initiative.

“In the wake of recent devastating fires, the importance of mental health support for our keiki has never been more evident,” said Winfrey. “Even before this disaster, our community was grappling with a substantial need for youth mental health services. This crisis has magnified that need, reminding us that caring for the emotional and psychological well-being of the youngest members of our ʻohana is not just a response to a crisis but a vital, ongoing commitment. At Maui United Way, we recognize this urgent need and are dedicated to mobilizing resources and support to ensure our keiki have the care and resilience they need to thrive, even in the face of adversity. A huge mahalo to our partners at Sentry for their ongoing commitment and trust for your Maui United Way and the expansion of support to ensure a safety net for our most vulnerable.”

The event also featured insights from local educational leaders Richard Carosso and Tonata Lolesio, Principals of Lahainaluna High School and Sacred Hearts School, respectively, who underscored the critical role of early intervention and support in schools.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s Chief of Staff, Leo Caires expressed his gratitude for Sentry’s continued support and the significance of the initiative in the ongoing recovery efforts.