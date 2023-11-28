Final Red Hill Wai report unveiled

Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives

The Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative (WAI) group consisting of State and City leaders unveiled its final report today, which calls for aquifer remediation and an integrated approach to resolving the water crisis.

The Red Hill WAI was formed after its members signed a unified statement on May 8, 2023, signifying their commitment to preserving access to safe, pure water. The joint statement represented a shared dedication to collaborative action across all governmental levels and agencies.

Over the past six months, the Red Hill WAI group met regularly to conduct research, listen to subject matter experts, and formulate recommended policies. A comprehensive plan has been finalized, which serves as a blueprint and living document outlining the necessary steps to clean up Red Hill and remediate the aquifer.

“We commend the Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative group for its diligent work on its final report that looks toward resolving this ongoing crisis. We want the public to know that we all will continue to insist on transparency and accountability beyond the defueling process, as all people who live in Hawaiʻi deserve pure, clean drinking water,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. in a news release. “It is incumbent upon all of us in positions of leadership in service to the people of Hawaiʻi to do everything in our power to collaborate with all stakeholders, toward the common goal of clean drinking water for our future generations,” he said.

“Throughout the past six months, we have been working on two fronts. First, a unified call for remediation of the aquifer, and second, creating an integrated approach to resolving the water crisis, while unifying State, City, and regulatory agencies,” said House Speaker Scott K. Saiki. “The Red Hill WAI group recognizes that immediate action needs to happen to ensure clean water now and in the future for Hawaiʻi’s residents.

“It is critical that Red Hill does not end up like Kaho‘olawe, where cleanup was promised but was not followed through,” said Senator Jarrett Keohokalole. “These efforts ensure that our expectation of the Navy is a restoration of our wai, and nothing less.”

“The Honolulu City Council and I have been honored to protect and fight for our state’s most precious resources alongside the dedicated and determined county, state, and federal teams who have held the safety of our people, our ‘āina, and our wai as their top priority from day one of this crisis. We stand ready to support the findings of the report and begin the process of remediating the aquifers and resolving the water crisis for our community now and for many future generations to come,” said Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“It is urgent that a way forward be established to address the damages that the Red Hill fuel facility has inflicted on our ʻāina and wai. Long-term oversight, transparency, and accountability on this environmental crisis created by the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility must be created to ensure that these resources will be remediated and available for generations to come. This report’s recommendations provide a starting place for this effort. Mahalo to our leaders for coming together to begin this process,” said Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau.

Contributors to the final report include Governor Josh Green, M.D., Mayor Rick Blangiardi, House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau, Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn N.S. Chang, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner.

US Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Representatives Ed Case (D-HI) and Jill Tokuda (D-HI) issued the following statement on the report:

“As we’ve worked to secure the federal resources needed for defueling and closing Red Hill, we have consistently pushed to ensure DOD, EPA, and other federal agencies are responsive to community input. This report underscores the importance of continued collaboration between all levels of government throughout this process to ensure we protect the environment and Oʻahu’s drinking water. As this process moves forward, we will continue working as a delegation to ensure Hawaiʻi has the resources it needs and that the federal government, working with the state and local governments in Hawaiʻi, meets its obligation to keep our communities and environment safe.”

The Red Hill WAI report can be accessed on the Hawaiʻi State Capitol website here.