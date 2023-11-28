Hāna Arts awarded OHA ʻAhahui grant for holiday events to unite East Maui ʻohana

Hāna Arts. FILE PHOTO: courtesy

Hāna Arts has been awarded an $10,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold Holiday Events to Unite East Maui ʻohana. The events will be held in the month of December at the campus of Hāna High & Elementary School, on location during the Hāna Farmer’s Market, and virtually via multiple social media platforms.

The purpose of the event is to bring together ‘ohana of East Maui through the holiday season.

This series of events includes the annual Hāna Community Winter Show which features community groups and Hāna School class performances; hosting a holiday photo booth for free professional family portraits; and hosting a holiday craft booth at the Hāna Farmer’s Market.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hāna Arts provides Art & Cultural education and both life-enhancing and income-generating opportunities for all East Maui keiki to kupuna through youth, individual and family programs including classroom teaching, workshops and events that help stimulate and broaden the community’s potential.

Hāna Arts began providing visual art and crafts classes for Hāna children in 1991. Building upon this, they expanded programs under the umbrella of the Hāna Youth Center, and then Hāna Cultural Center. By the time they incorporated in 1998, they were offering classes in Hawaiian and world cultures, dance, theatre, visual arts and music to both children and adults.

Hāna Arts is the prevalent facilitator of Art activity in Hāna/East Maui. They collaborate with many local agencies that serve youth and their families, as well as local schools, universities and other larger art agencies within the Hawaiian Islands and beyond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hāna Arts is so appreciative to receive support from OHA for our Holiday programs as these events are a beloved tradition for ‘ohana to come together. After a challenging time of disaster, displacement and economic stand-still, we are excited to bring the ‘ohana together and capture beautiful images of these times for future generations to remember their kupuna, connection to culture, and community of Hāna,” said Becky Lind, Hāna Arts’ Executive Director.

For more information on the event or to participate, visit www.hanaarts.org, Hāna Arts FaceBook ( https://www.facebook.com/HanaArtsPrograms ), or Hāna Arts InstaGram (hanaartsmaui). Hāna Arts can also be reached by email them at [email protected] or call the office at 808-248-7569.