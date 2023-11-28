Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2023

November 28, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:23 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:05 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            morning, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:58 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to subside through tonight. A new small to moderate, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is expected to build Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will see small chop due to persistent southerly winds and small background south- southwest swells through the week. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average due to persistent southerly winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
