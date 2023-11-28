Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to subside through tonight. A new small to moderate, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is expected to build Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will see small chop due to persistent southerly winds and small background south- southwest swells through the week. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average due to persistent southerly winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com