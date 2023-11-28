Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:23 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:05 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:58 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period north-northwest swell will continue to subside through tonight. A new small to moderate, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is expected to build Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will see small chop due to persistent southerly winds and small background south- southwest swells through the week. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average due to persistent southerly winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.