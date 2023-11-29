Input invited on the role of tourism in supporting Maui’s recovery

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority will hold a community meeting to discuss proposed actions for tourism in support of Maui’s recovery. The meeting will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and share their feedback on draft strategies and actions informed by input from the Maui community.

As the Maui wildfires have had devastating effects on residents and businesses, a Hawaiʻi State Department of Health rapid assessment found that the greatest priority of wildfire survivor households was Financial Recovery (29%). Persistently high unemployment and businesses cutting hours or closing have added to the challenges.

Furthering its efforts to support Maui’s recovery, HTA is developing actions to help revitalize tourism in a responsible manner based on input from the Maui community, economic data and stakeholders statewide. These actions will support and enhance efforts already underway, guided by HTA’s Strategic Plan and the community-driven Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan.

“Community collaboration is integral to Maui’s recovery, and our HTA team looks forward to reporting what we have heard from the community about how tourism can best support Maui’s recovery in a meaningful way while remaining respectful to Lahaina and Upcountry families,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i. “We encourage Maui residents to attend and share their feedback.”

Parking will be available at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, and refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, visit www.smshawaii.com/hta-tourism-recovery-plan by Dec. 3, 2024. Seating is limited.

The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/mauitourmtg to register.

