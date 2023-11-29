Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new small to moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell has arrived at the buoys, resulting in a rise of surf along exposed north and west facing shores that will linger through Friday. A moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) will start to fill in Saturday, peak near advisory level Sunday and slow subside Monday. Expect choppy conditions along south facing shores due to persistent southerly winds mixed with small, long period south swells through the week. Less choppy conditions can be expected over the weekend as winds ease. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average also due to persistent southerly winds. More typical choppy trade wind swell conditions will return early next week as trades return.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com