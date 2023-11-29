Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2023

November 29, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:55 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:45 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 11:59 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new small to moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell has arrived at the buoys, resulting in a rise of surf along exposed north and west facing shores that will linger through Friday. A moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) will start to fill in Saturday, peak near advisory level Sunday and slow subside Monday. Expect choppy conditions along south facing shores due to persistent southerly winds mixed with small, long period south swells through the week. Less choppy conditions can be expected over the weekend as winds ease. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average also due to persistent southerly winds. More typical choppy trade wind swell conditions will return early next week as trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments