Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:55 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:45 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 11:59 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new small to moderate, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell has arrived at the buoys, resulting in a rise of surf along exposed north and west facing shores that will linger through Friday. A moderate, long period northwest swell (320 degree) will start to fill in Saturday, peak near advisory level Sunday and slow subside Monday. Expect choppy conditions along south facing shores due to persistent southerly winds mixed with small, long period south swells through the week. Less choppy conditions can be expected over the weekend as winds ease. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average also due to persistent southerly winds. More typical choppy trade wind swell conditions will return early next week as trades return.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.