Maui Activities

Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to The Shops at Wailea

November 29, 2023, 6:30 PM HST
On Nov. 24, Santa Claus, wearing an Aloha shirt, purple lei and sunglasses, made a festive entrance to The Shops at Wailea, delighting about 300 people who gathered for the magical event.

The festivities included the Santa Parade, where the white-bearded man was escorted in style from Kalama Park to the shopping center by Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi.

  • Santa travels in a Maui Classic Cruiser to a holiday event at The Shops at Wailea. Photo courtesy. (11.24.23)
  • Santa spreads cheer at The Shops at Wailea. Courtesy photo (11.24.23)
  • Crowds enjoyed the Holiday Polynesian Show at The Shops at Wailea. Courtesy photo (11.24.23)
  • Crowds enjoyed the Holiday Polynesian Show at The Shops at Wailea. Courtesy photo (11.24.23)
  • Crowds enjoyed the Holiday Polynesian Show at The Shops at Wailea. Courtesy photo (11.24.23)
  • Santa spreads cheer at The Shops at Wailea. Courtesy photo (11.24.23)

There also was a Holiday Polynesian Show and performance by Grammy Award-winning Kalani Pe’a, which was part of the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series to benefit the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to assist victims from the devastating wildfires.

Guests who donated $50 or more received an exclusive Shops at Wailea cap.

For a personal moment with Santa, families took complimentary photos with him between the Mahina and TravisMathew stores. These snaps provided a chance to capture the holiday spirit.

In the spirit of giving, The Shops also hosted “Aloha Can Make a Difference,” a holiday food drive in partnership with the Maui Food Bank. Patrons donated canned meats, fruits, vegetables, cereals, soups with protein, rice, and pasta.

Coinciding with Santa’s photo schedule, donors received Peppermint Macadamia Nut cookies from the Honolulu Cookie Company in appreciation.

The Shops is also offering the following Santa photo dates, all from 4 to 7 p.m.:

  • Saturday, Dec. 2
  • Wednesday, Dec. 6
  • Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13
  • Saturday, Dec. 16
  • Wednesday, Dec. 20
  • Thursday, Dec. 21

For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

