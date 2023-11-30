Fairmont Kea Lani hosts annual Tree Lighting, launches Tree of Hope Campaign, Dec. 1

The funds raised from the annual Tree of Hope Campaign will help provide over 140,000 meals to those in need. (PC: Fairmont Kea Lani)

The Fairmont Kea Lani hosts its 10th annual Tree of Hope Campaign benefitting Maui Food Bank during a Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the resortʻs Palm Court, just outside of Kō Restaurant. The public is invited to experience the magic of 23,000 lights on one of the largest Christmas trees in the state.











This free event is emceed by the resort’s manager of Hawaiian Culture, Kamahiwa Kawa’a. Guests can enjoy live entertainment from Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning group, The ʻIliahi Serenaders (featuring Maui natives Kamalei Kawaʻa, Kamaehu Kawaʻa and Jon Ako), hula performances by Merrie Monarch award-winning Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, and cookies and hot chocolate for all.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the official start of the resortʻs 10th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. Through Jan. 2, Fairmont Kea Lani guests, colleagues, and community members are invited to adorn the hotel’s Tree of Hope with donations to benefit the Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies Program, which provides students with meals for the weekend.

The funds raised will help provide more than 140,000 meals to those in need. Donors will have their name featured on their own ornament which will be placed on the Fairmont Kea Lani Tree of Hope for the holidays.

The campaign kicked off this year with a donation of $27,500 from Fairmont Kea Lani’s in-house group, the Consumer Attorneys of California.

Complimentary hot cocoa and cookies will be available and additional food and beverage will be available for purchase. Free self parking is available at the hotel. Overflow parking available at Mulligans on the Blue.

For more information visit fairmont-kea-lani.com/experience/festive/.