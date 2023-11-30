Near Fatal: Moped operator critically injured in Waiehu crash

A 56-year-old Kahului man suffered critical life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from a moped he was operating during a collision on Wednesday night in Waiehu.

The incident was reported at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 on Waiehu Beach Road in the area of Makaʻala Drive.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals a white 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling north-west bound on Waiehu Beach Road. The truck collided into the rear of a moped traveling in the same direction causing the moped operator to be ejected, according to police.

The moped operator was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care.

The operator of the truck, a 51-year-old Wailuku man, was uninjured as a result of the collision.

The involvement of speed, drugs, or alcohol has yet to be determined as the investigation is still pending.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD