Maui Relief TANF Program outreach for noncitizens to be held Dec. 10

The Maui Economic Opportunity Maui Relief TANF Program staff assists applicants in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office weekdays (except holidays) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An MEO team will be traveling to Lahaina on Sunday, Dec. 10, for an outreach event for noncitizens.

An outreach event to reach noncitizen families with dependent children, who could be eligible for Maui Relief TANF Program benefits, will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, in Lahaina.

Staff from Maui Economic Opportunity, which is administering the program in a partnership with the state Department of Human Services and the Hawaii Community Foundation, will be on hand at the event, which will be held at Insurance Associates, 40 Kupuohi St., Suite 106, in Lahaina.

The program offers assistance with housing, vehicle loan and down payments, utilities, clothing and school supplies to families with dependent children who experienced property loss or damage or reduction in earnings or loss of job.

Other qualifications include being a Hawaii resident with an income at or below 350 percent of the poverty level ($120,750 maximum for a family of four).

With the help of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, noncitizens who meet the requirements can receive benefits. Ascertaining citizenship status is required – but only for the purpose of determining the source of funding for benefits – through documents, such as passports or birth, naturalization, citizenship and immigration certificates, or through self-attestation.

The complete list of documents and other information can be found by going to www.meoinc.org, scrolling down to “Quick Links” and clicking on “Maui Relief TANF Program.”

Those attending the Dec. 10 event are advised to review the required documents list and bring them to facilitate completion of their application.

For more information, call MEO Maui Relief TANF Program at 808-243-4404.