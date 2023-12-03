Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Elects Interim Party Chair

The State Central Committee, the governing body for the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i, voted in Adrian Tam as their new interim Party Chair at a special meeting that was held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

“Mahalo to the State Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i for the honor of electing me as the Interim Chair. I am humbled for their trust and support,” said newly elected Adrian Tam, “I look forward to leading our Party into 2024 fighting for our working families, our keiki, our kupuna, and the values of Hawai‘i, as the Democratic Party values and Hawai‘i values are the same. From your very first breath to your last, you deserve a Hawai‘i that works for you and as Democrats we promise you nothing less.”

Adrian Tam’s first public appearance as Interim Party Chair will be at the 2023 Pūpū & Politics that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at McKinley High School. Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke will be joining Interim Chair Tam at the event.

Interim Chair Tam was one of four candidates that put their names forward to fill the position. The term runs from Dec. 2, 2023 to the conclusion of the 2024 Democratic Party of Hawai‘i State Convention that will be held the weekend of May 18 – 19, 2024.

The other candidates were Jayson Watts, former intern to the late Congresswoman Patsy T. Mink; Steven Pavao, former Hawai‘i County Chair; and Brain Evans of Maui County.